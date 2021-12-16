Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $9,599,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $202.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.11 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

