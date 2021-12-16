Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,028,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $163.25 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $168.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

