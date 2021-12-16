Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $184.48

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €184.48 ($207.28) and traded as high as €208.70 ($234.49). Capgemini shares last traded at €204.60 ($229.89), with a volume of 242,061 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €200.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €184.62.

About Capgemini (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

