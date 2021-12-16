Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the November 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CNTMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.67. 103,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Cansortium has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.35.
About Cansortium
Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.