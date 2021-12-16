Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the November 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CNTMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.67. 103,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Cansortium has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

About Cansortium

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

