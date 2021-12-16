Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) versus Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Head-To-Head Survey

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canoo and Holley, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Canoo
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2.25
|Holley
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3.00
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Canoo and Holley’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Canoo
|$2.55 million
|808.53
|-$89.81 million
|($1.00)
|-8.64
|Holley
|N/A
|N/A
|-$4.44 million
|N/A
|N/A
Holley has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canoo.
Profitability
This table compares Canoo and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Canoo
|N/A
|-41.61%
|-32.23%
|Holley
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
15.7% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Holley beats Canoo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
Canoo Company Profile
Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.
Holley Company Profile
Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.
