Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $22.23. 760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAIL. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter worth $1,917,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth $889,000.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.