Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMBM. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $610.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 92,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 87,873 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Cambium Networks by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after buying an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,773,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 299,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 95,087 shares during the last quarter.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

