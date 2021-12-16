Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Up 224.8% in November

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,200 shares, a growth of 224.8% from the November 15th total of 193,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,250. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.57.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

