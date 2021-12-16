Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 40,634 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,634 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 16.3% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 173,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 196.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,421,000 after acquiring an additional 684,171 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $233,000.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,634,625 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNA opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.06 and a beta of 0.57. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $39.16 and a one year high of $99.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.79.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. CareDx’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

