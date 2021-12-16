Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $467,000 Investment in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Telos during the third quarter worth about $528,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Telos by 196.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Telos by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Colliers Securities lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 29,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $845,277.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 46,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $1,488,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,563 shares of company stock worth $3,470,475. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -30.33.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

