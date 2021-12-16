Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $2.84 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.35.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.