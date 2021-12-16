Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in DraftKings by 5,681.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,930 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in DraftKings by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in DraftKings by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,223,163 shares of company stock valued at $59,213,569. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

