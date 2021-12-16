Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,579 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $567.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $525.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.85. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

