Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Gap Up to $19.08

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.08, but opened at $19.78. Cadre shares last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 331 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDRE. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

