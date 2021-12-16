Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s current price.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.30. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $1,091,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,087,735 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $894,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9,796.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 97,964 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $325,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $225,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.