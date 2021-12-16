C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of CCCC opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.99. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $966,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,137 over the last 90 days. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after buying an additional 1,447,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,064,000 after buying an additional 524,783 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after buying an additional 345,737 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after buying an additional 118,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

