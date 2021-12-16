C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCCC. Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $33,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,137 over the last three months. 21.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 184,303 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,398,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

