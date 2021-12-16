C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Shares of AI stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.01. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,309 shares of company stock valued at $31,873,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in C3.ai by 102.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

