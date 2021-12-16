C John Wilder Purchases 6,806 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder purchased 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.62 per share, with a total value of $460,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, C John Wilder purchased 7,000 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $468,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, C John Wilder purchased 6,775 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.95 per share, with a total value of $453,586.25.

On Monday, December 6th, C John Wilder purchased 6,903 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.69 per share, with a total value of $460,361.07.

On Friday, December 3rd, C John Wilder purchased 7,168 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $462,551.04.

On Wednesday, December 1st, C John Wilder purchased 7,146 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.05 per share, with a total value of $457,701.30.

On Monday, November 29th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $459,475.80.

On Friday, November 26th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $457,499.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C John Wilder acquired 6,929 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.66 per share, for a total transaction of $454,958.14.

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder acquired 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $452,887.10.

On Friday, November 19th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $464,846.85.

Shares of EVRG opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.68. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

