Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Purchases $100,775.00 in Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Drew C. Brees purchased 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $571.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

