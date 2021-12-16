BTU Protocol (BTU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.79 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $49.79 million and approximately $3,182.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

