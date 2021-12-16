Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 92,320 shares.The stock last traded at $43.15 and had previously closed at $42.70.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $863.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 30.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 74.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 65,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 51.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 783.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter worth $2,776,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.