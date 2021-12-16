Brokers Set Expectations for Centene Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Centene by 101.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $131,488,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after buying an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,067. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

