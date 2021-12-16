Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) PT at $53.94

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,531,000 after buying an additional 155,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after buying an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,261,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,675,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,078,000 after buying an additional 82,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $108,703,000.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.