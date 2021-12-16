Brokerages Set Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Target Price at $27.64

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STVN opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.81. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

