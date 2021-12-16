Brokerages Set Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) PT at $27.64

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

NYSE:STVN opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,624,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.