Brokerages Set Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Target Price at $14.58

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APTS shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading increased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,754,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 118,983 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

