Brokerages Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target at $51.20

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACW. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.49. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $50.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.