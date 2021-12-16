Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) PT at $8.60

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCSHF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $6.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

