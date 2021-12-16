Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target at $61.83

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMRAF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of EMRAF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.27. 6,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58. Emera has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

