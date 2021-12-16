Brokerages Set Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Target Price at €68.69

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.69 ($77.18).

1COV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on Covestro in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

ETR 1COV traded down €0.36 ($0.40) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €51.10 ($57.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 12 month low of €48.92 ($54.97) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($71.06). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.61. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

