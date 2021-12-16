Brokerages Set Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) PT at $15.21

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CD. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $83,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CD opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.35 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

