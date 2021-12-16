Brokerages Set Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Price Target at GBX 404.83

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 404.83 ($5.35).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.55) to GBX 400 ($5.29) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.42) to GBX 430 ($5.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, December 6th.

LON BRW traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 348.50 ($4.61). The company had a trading volume of 700,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,678. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 18.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 368.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 368.46. Brewin Dolphin has a twelve month low of GBX 282 ($3.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 412 ($5.44).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.10 ($6,561.52). In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,521 shares of company stock worth $527,518.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

