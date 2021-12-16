Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT at $332.70

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $332.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $8.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $396.45. 2,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,674. The business’s 50 day moving average is $383.95 and its 200-day moving average is $364.79. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

