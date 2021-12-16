Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) PT at $21.92

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

A number of research firms have commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 904,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,596,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,420,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,558 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,125,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $248,438,000 after acquiring an additional 532,637 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $164,444,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,512,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

