Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target at $12.83

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,122,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 786,748 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 337,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 218,532 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFMD opened at $5.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. Affimed has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $555.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.60.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

