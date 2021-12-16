Brokerages Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Walmart posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,160,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,882. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

