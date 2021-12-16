Brokerages Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Announce $7.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.74 and the highest is $7.44. United Rentals reported earnings of $5.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $21.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.50 to $22.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $26.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.37 to $28.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.30.

Shares of URI traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.16. 10,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,153. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.22.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.