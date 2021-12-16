Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.28.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.82.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

