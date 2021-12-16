Brokerages Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.54.

In related news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $91,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,913 shares of company stock worth $2,113,099. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,166 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100,462 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 345,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 36,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,326. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

