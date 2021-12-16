Brokerages Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:ROL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.94. 2,896,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. Rollins has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Rollins by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 242,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 71,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

