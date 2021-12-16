Brokerages Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Announce -$1.06 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the lowest is ($1.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($3.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. 23,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,818. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.