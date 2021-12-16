Brokerages Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce $610,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 million. Gevo reported sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $1.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Gevo stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.24. 37,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,604,832. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 44.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 297.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after acquiring an additional 429,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 98,408 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.