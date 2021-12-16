Brokerages Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post $10.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.90 million to $12.83 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted sales of $20.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $98.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.21 million to $100.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $106.04 million, with estimates ranging from $50.83 million to $156.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $15.51. 8,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,545. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a market cap of $676.92 million, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.13. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $54.86.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $385,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $65,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,437 shares of company stock worth $2,841,499. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,348,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,583,000 after purchasing an additional 117,258 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

