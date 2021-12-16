Brokerages Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $2.45. WEX reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.38 to $11.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.57.

WEX stock opened at $127.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. WEX has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 71,090 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

