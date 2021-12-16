Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to announce $48.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.50 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $40.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $219.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.75 million to $256.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 492.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 107,619 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $275.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.79.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

