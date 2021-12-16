Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $511.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will announce sales of $511.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $520.00 million and the lowest is $503.88 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $455.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $491.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on USX shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

NYSE USX opened at $5.06 on Thursday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 548,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.