Brokerages Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $381.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will report sales of $381.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $357.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $406.30 million. SLM reported sales of $366.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The business had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 343,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. SLM has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.28.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

