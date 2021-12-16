Brokerages Anticipate IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDACORP.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS.

IDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $111.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,726. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.04. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in IDACORP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in IDACORP by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in IDACORP by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in IDACORP by 105,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 532.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 33,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDACORP (IDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.