Brokerages Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $643.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to post sales of $643.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $625.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $675.00 million. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $530.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,490. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,910,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,374,000 after purchasing an additional 233,330 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 984,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,376 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

